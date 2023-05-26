Dominic Fritz: German President, impressed by coexistence between different ethnic groups in Timisoara

The Mayor of the Municipality of Timisoara, Dominic Fritz, stated for AGERPRES that the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who visited the European Cultural Capital 2023 from Thursday evening to Friday afternoon, was impressed by the harmonious coexistence of all the ethnic groups that live in this city and the effervescence here.

"Today we had a tour of the city, at an exhibition in the U Barracks [the former military barracks built by the Vienna Court in 1752, ed. n], a meeting with the graduate students from the Nikolaus Lenau High School, a meeting with the Jewish community, at the Citadel Synagogue. I had the opportunity, walking around the city, to tell him a lot about Timisoara. I can say that his reaction and that of the delegation accompanying him is one of amazement and enthusiasm, just like I always say, that in truth the preconceived ideas about Romania and the Banat region are completely different from the reality we live here. Timisoara is an inspiration and I think it managed to inspire the president as well. Most of all, the president was impressed by the fact that we live with so many ethnic groups here, but also the fact that there is a very effervescent life on the street, that you see a lot of young people. Thursday evening, when he went out to a terrace, he was amazed to see the city so animated on a Thursday evening; so it can be seen that it is a dynamic city and I'm glad that he also noticed," said Dominic Fritz.

The mayor of the European Capital of Culture 2023 added that special cultural events will follow, which will attract many foreigners who will be able to find here events for all tastes.

"New exhibitions will follow, we have ongoing exhibitions at the U Barracks, in September we will have a big concert together with the Orchestra from Germany, the Brancusi exhibition, and throughout the whole year we will have various events for everyone. Anyone who wants to come to Timisoara can find something interesting," Dominic Fritz pointed out.