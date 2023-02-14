Dozens of apartment blocks, houses, public buildings suffer cracks after Gorj County earthquake sequence

Several dozen apartment blocks and houses, several public institution buildings and worship houses in various localities of south-western Gorj County suffered cracks following the 5.7 earthquake and aftershocks that rocked the region this Tuesday, yet without causing significant material damage or casualties, shows data centralised with the Gorj County Emergency Committee (CJSU).

According to the document, the earthquake was felt throughout the county, but damages were recorded in just a few towns and municipalities.

In the municipality of Targu Jiu, a commercial complex and seven houses suffered cracks or chimneys threaten to collapse, as is the case at the County Emergency Hospital.

Also road repair workers intervened along the Jiu Gorge to clear fallen rocks.

Several cars were damaged by objects fallen from buildings.