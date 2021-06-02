Dragu: PNRR - an element of development for Romania; It does not affect our deficit

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is an element of development for Romania, has nothing to do with public debt and does not affect our deficit, the Senate's Speaker Anca Dragu said on Wednesday.

"The fact that we come with some cheaper financial resources through PNRR, on the one hand, the fact that we have some firm, clear resources, written on paper, for a period of several years, on the other hand, that makes PNRR a real element of development for Romania, so it is not the 'black sheep'," Dragu specified after the meeting of the Permanent Bureau of the Senate.

Dragu was asked what the loan taken through PNRR means for Romania, against a public debt that has already exceeded 47%, and the answer of the Senate's Speaker was that the money from PNRR goes "categorically" towards investments and reforms.

"I looked at the analysis on the sustainability of public debt and there are provisions to somehow stay at 51%. I must tell you that, this year, the budget deficit is 80 billion lei, last year it was 100 billion. So we are already talking about very large deficits that we have accumulated. The advantage of PNRR is that these expenditures - which are either from public revenues or from loans - definitely go towards investments and reforms. This is how we look at PNRR, including the loans which are taken in relation to PNRR," Dragu pointed out, reports agerpres.