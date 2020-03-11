DSU's Raed Arafat says those who don't respect self-isolation at home - 4,000 euro fine

The persons who don't respect self-isolation at home will receive a fine worth 4,000 euro, and the fine can be enforced several time if it is established that the measure is repeatedly breached, head of the Emergency Management Department (DSU) Raed Arafat said on Wednesday.

"It was a talk about fines. The fine in euro currency is 4,000 euro. This fine, if the rule is breached several times, the person goes out and is caught several times, can be amerced several times, if necessary. In Hunedoara there were two fines issued for two persons who said they came from Italy, from the non-risk area and after verifications it was established that they came from the area affected and placed in quarantine. In Calarasi, two persons said upon entering the country that they will enter self-isolation at home, but, so far, they didn't arrive at the indicated place," Arafat told a news conference at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters.He mentioned that there was a similar case in Suceava, however, the Border Police follows all the flights and can be informed regarding the origin of any persons' flight, whether we are talking about Italy or other area under quarantine."Yesterday, there was a lot of pressure on behalf of some passengers to avoid the quarantine measure. We did not accept any exception. None! Not because we cannot understand, because we are evil, and think only in one direction, but the moment we accept an exception, this becomes a rule. And we ask those who come to Romania from the affected areas to understand this thing. We cannot make exceptions. The families with children were ensured rooms to stay together with their children, but at the quarantine site," Arafat said.