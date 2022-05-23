East European Comic Con, between 26&28 August, in Bucharest, with Ross Marquand as first guest

East European Comic Con, the 10th edition, the largest event in Eastern Europe dedicated to film, series, comics, video games enthusiasts, will take place between August 26-28 in the Romexpo complex of Bucharest, informs a press release sent to AGERPRES.

Actor Ross Marquand, known for both his role as Aaron in the The Walking Dead series and for his performance of Red Skull in the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, is the first guest of the 2022 edition of the East European Comic Con, to be present at the event on August 27 and 28, the press release adds.

In addition to the attractions of each year of the event - the gaming area with the hottest games and the most fierce competitions, the Artists' Alley, the fair area, the board games, the cosplay or the street food area - at this year's edition will be present, as special guests, six well-known actors from the most popular films and series of the moment, the organizers say.

In the coming period, East European Comic Con will announce new attractions and invitations.

Tickets have various prices and are available on http://comic-con.ro/tickets/.

Among the personalities who have been present at the East European Comic Con over the years are Jason Momoa (Game of Thrones, Aquaman), Mark Shepard (Supernatural), Ed Westwick (Gossip Girl), Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries), Daniel Gillies (The Originals), Robert Knepper (Prison Break), Charles Dance (Game of Thrones, The Imitation Game), Sylvester McCoy (Dr.Who, The Hobbit), as well as many other leading actors from top productions such as Game of Thrones, Casa de Papel, Gossip Girl, The Witcher, Spartacus, Supernatural, Doctor Who, Fringe, Harry Potter, The Vampire Diaries, The Lord of the Rings, Sherlock or Vikings.