EBRD sells over 200,000 shares in Electrica, participation falls below 5 pct threshold

The participation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Electrica's capital fell below 5%, after the international financial institution sold, at the beginning of this week, 205,505 shares of the company, according to a press release sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Electrica informed investors and shareholders on Friday that, on January 19, 2024, it received a notification from EBRD, regarding the selling of shares.

"According to the notification, on January 15, 2024, EBRD disposed of a number of 205,505 Electrica shares, falling below the 5% threshold provided for by Article 71 of Law 24/2017 on the issuance of financial instruments and market operations, thus reaching a holding 4.9502% of the voting rights of Electrica," the press release reads.

Since July 2014, Electrica is a company with majority private capital, listed on the Bucharest and London stock exchanges.

EBRD is one of the main institutional investors in Romania. To date, the EBRD has invested 10.5 billion euros through 515 projects in Romania, focusing on infrastructure financing and the development of the private sector and capital markets.