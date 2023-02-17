ECC2023/Adina Valean: ECC moment represents set of responsibilities, but also benefits for Timisoara

MEP Adina Valean, who presents "Melina Mercouri" Award for Timisoara as 2023 European Capital of Culture (ECC) on Friday evening, said in the official speech at the Gala Ceremony dedicated to the opening of the ECC, that the moment represents a set of responsibilities, but also benefits that Timisoara will be able to benefit from in the coming years.

She recalled that almost 40 years ago, the Greek Minister of Culture, Melina Mercouri, and her French counterpart created the European Capital of Culture Program, and the initiative quickly became one of the most popular and appreciated at the European level.

"The ECC program is a true celebration dedicated to the common heritage and the immense cultural diversity that we find in Europe, a celebration of cultural dialogue and living culture, authentic are the values on which the entire construction of the European Union is based. Timisoara enters the community of cities that they received the title of European Capital of Culture, and this title comes with many responsibilities but also with many benefits", said Adina Valean.

Among the benefits of the title won by Timisoara, European Commissioner Adina Valean emphasized that membership in the network of European cultural capitals is more than symbolic, and experience shows that the host cities have had significant long-term benefits in terms of urban regeneration, improving the public image or capitalizing on innovation potential.

"The European cultural capitals have managed to attract more tourists and promote quality tourism at the national and European level. The context created by naming a city a cultural capital also brings other investments than those related to cultural events. The European Union, the European Commission, through the cohesion funds have financed projects worth 221 million euros in the western region of Timisoara since 2007. Some, such as the renewal of the tram fleet or the renovation of the Roman Catholic cathedral, are also relevant in the context of the ECC. For the following years, 90 are available million euros, of which 29 million euros each for urban regeneration and urban mobility. Let Timisoara use the moment of the title to invest in a future with an important path. Your ambassadors to Brussels will take not only cultural projects, but also the spirit of the city", said Adina Valean.AGERPRES