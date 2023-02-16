ECC2023/Romascanu: We will have whole calendar of cultural projects in Timisoara even after end of 2023

The Culture minister, Lucian Romascanu, declared on Thursday in Timisoara that the year of holding the title of European Capital of Culture should be a beneficial one for the community even after its conclusion, as the Ministry of Culture will continue to have cultural projects after 2023 as well.

Romascanu emphasized that at the official opening of the event on Friday, he will discuss with the Culture ministers from the European Union, present in Timisoara, about the establishment of a European cultural fund, which will ensure financial resources for this field.

"Timisoara has the experience of Sibiu 2007 and it should be better here, people will come here to see the city at home. Having Victor Brauner or Brancusi here are things that you cannot see in one place than here, in the European Capital. It will also be a great benefit for Timisoara in terms of knowledge and recognition, it will remain with cultural infrastructure, I hope it will remain with cultural manifestations such as Art Encounters, the Biennale and others, to gain a new dimension. The Ministry of Culture will continue to finance such projects, so that the upper floor on which cultural Timisoara sits in 2023 will be maintained and grow in the future. There will be events in Timisoara as well, which will carry its name forward, after this year," Lucian Romascanu told a press conference.

The minister of Culture noted that Timisoara 2023 means not only an extremely important cultural project, but also a joy, a gift that the city administration offers to the people of Timisoara, as a public, being a project of major local importance, but at the same time a national and international project.

"Timisoara has total independence to do things as it sees fit. I trust that things will go well; the very fact that the Melina Mercouri prize was awarded means that we are in line with Bidbook and with the calendar of the Timisoara European Capital of Culture," said minister Romascanu.

He announced that at the Council of Ministers of Culture that will take place in May in Brussels, he will propose the establishment of a European cultural fund, because looking at things with frustration, from a cultural perspective, "we see that hundreds of billions of EUR have been given when the banks failed, tens of billions due to the pandemic, tens and hundreds of billions for gas prices, but when it comes to culture there was nothing that was unitary at the European level".AGERPRES