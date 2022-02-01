EconMin: Critical raw materials crisis must compete on same rung with reducing impact on environment

Romania is open to dialogue initiated at the European level regarding the consolidation of supply chains, in the context of reducing dependency on critical raw materials at the European level, stated, on Tuesday, Economy Minister Florin Spataru.

The Romanian official participated in Lens (France), in the informal ministerial meeting of the EU Competitiveness Council configuration (COMPET), organized by the French Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to the Minister of Economy, the critical raw materials crisis must compete on the same rung with reducing impact on the environment.

"Romania, together with the other EU member-states, promotes solutions regarding the capitalization of critical resources and materials through capable technologies that respect current environment principles. Recycling, implicitly reusing resources, must represent basic principles for the economy of the European future. I pleaded for using instruments of the IPCEI type in the domain as an integrated solution to capitalize all resources at the community level," emphasized the Economy Minister in the working group "Producing raw materials in Europe - is a domestic supply still possible?" on the agenda of the COMPET meeting.

According to a release of the Economy Ministry, sent on Tuesday to AGERPRES, during his intervention, Florin Spataru mentioned that exploitation of resources must take into account reduction of environment impact, new technologies, but also the availability of human resources, as well as of workforce, in the context of economic projection on medium and long term, Agerpres.ro informs.

"It's important to take into account that eventual investments could contribute to the regional development and diversification of activities around such projects. Romania is open to dialogue initiated at the European level regarding the consolidation of supply chains, in the context of reducing the dependency on critical materials at the European level," the minister concluded.