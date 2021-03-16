EconMin: We will encourage exports, promote companies' going international

I have closed many taps whereby public money was being syphoned off and I will keep doing it, we will encourage exports and promote the internationalization of companies, Minister of Economy Claudiu Nasui said today in the Senate, during the debate on the simple motion lodged by the Social Democrats against him, titled "Romania in agony, with Nasui at the Economy ".

"I have turned off many public money taps and I will keep doing it. I have bad news for you. I haven't yet found out about all the taps in the ministry, but as I track them, I will close all of them and of course, where money was syphoned off I will notify the competent bodies, the anti-corruption watchdog and whoever else is authorized to investigate. This is actually the reason why you called me before the Senate, for this scheme. (...) We will encourage exports, we will promote the internationalization of companies, but in such a way that they no longer depend on the signature of several civil servants or politicians, in such a way that allows every Romanian company to benefit from this money, not just a reseticted club of companies the majority of which don't even do export. These are the reasons why you lodged this motion and, as I told you, you don't intimidate and don't discourage me," Claudiu Nasui declared.

He pointed out that 92 percent of the budget of the Ministry of Economy for this year "is directed towards state aid schemes for the economy".The Senate rejected today by a vote of 55 to 72 and one abstention the simple motion lodged against the Minister of Economy.

AGERPRES