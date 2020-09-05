EduMin Anisie on school year start: Epidemiological assessment to be done on Sept 7; 80 pct of schools are prepared

Education Minister Monica Anisie declared on Saturday that about 80 percent of the educational institutions are properly stocked with sanitizer and masks for the start of the school year, but that on September 7 the public health directorates will analyze the epidemiological situation and the emergency committees will decide based on the outlined scenarios whether classes should be held online or in-person.

"We must be honest: some parents think we should postpone the start of the school year. We already made an announcement. The document providing for the start of school on September 14 is ready, and the joint order with the Health Ministry has been approved. The document also sets a timetable. On September 7, the public health directorates will examine the epidemiological situation and depending on the outcomes, but also on the specifics of individual schools, the school boards will make a proposal to the school inspectorates, and the emergency committees will decide based on the risk scenarios. Where the situation is serious, online education could be done. We still need a nationwide epidemiological assessment. (...) The local authorities must get involved too. Until September 7, I wouldn't venture to say what scenario will apply, that's why we devolved decision-making," Anisie told broadcaster B1TV."We need to look at the epidemiological situation, not expose the children, but we also need to look at the specifics of the school: does it have the necessary space for a one-metre physical distancing of the students? If space is not enough, does it have dividers? Does it have disinfectant, masks, resources? These are all provided by the local authorities. (...) The reports received so far show that about 80 percent of the educational units are prepared: they are stocked with sanitizer and masks. I think we'll have a complete picture of what is happening on September 11. It is not too late, because the schools now have what they need: the documents needed to prepare in one way or another," Anisie explained.She added, however, that 836 schools do not have minimum sanitary conditions and still function with outside toilets.Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the authorities are mulling the possibility of the school year with in-class attendance to start on October 1, and have online classes until then, but that no decision has been made yet in this regard.