EduMin Cimpeanu, EIB VP Thomsen discuss development of Romanian universities, loan schemes for students

The support that the European Investment Bank (EIB) can provide for the development of the higher education institutions in Romania, the offer of support for the integration of Ukrainian refugees, as well as the possibilities for students to access loans through the European Investment Fund were the main topics discussed on Monday in Luxembourg by the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, with the EIB Vice President Christian Kettel Thomsen.

"Alexandrina-Livia Rusu, Romania's ambassador to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, also took part in this meeting, in which context she appreciated the good cooperation existing, at a high level, between the EIB, the Ministry of Education and higher education institutions in Romania," reads a press release.

An important topic on the agenda of the meeting was the support that the EIB can provide to the development of the higher education institutions in Romania, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Romanian officials also analyzed the support offer provided by the EIB for the integration of Ukrainian refugees, with a focus on support schemes designed for pupils and students.

Other topics included opportunities for cooperation within the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) and in the context of the multiannual financial framework (2021 - 2027), as well as the possibilities for students to access loans through the European Investment Fund.

At the proposal of Minister Cimpeanu, during the meeting of the National Council of Rectors on April 8, the EIB will be able to present the general options for supporting the development of Romanian universities, but also the ways in which higher education institutions in Romania can participate in managing loan schemes for students.