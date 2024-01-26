EduMin Deca, Swiss ambassador Ducrest discuss new dual-education legislation

Romania's new education legislation and the development of vocational education in a dual system exclusively from 2029-2030, were the main subjects discussed on Friday at a meeting of Education Minister Ligia Deca and Swiss ambassador Jacques Ducrest.

"Switzerland has been one of the most important partners in the field of education in recent years, especially in terms of dual education. I had the pleasure of meeting His Excellency the Ambassador Jacques Ducrest to discuss the new legislative measures in Romania and the development of vocational education exclusively in a dual system from 2029-2030 and the development of a complete learning path for dual vocational education, from upper secondary to higher. Priorities in the field of dual education are supported also in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), where the financial allocation for the development of the 29 dual education campuses increased from EUR 338 to EUR 588 million," Deca wrote in a social media post on Friday.

According to her, Switzerland has granted Romania CHF 10 million for the development of dual education.

"The activities funded regard at the revision and piloting of vocational qualifications for dual education, as well as system analysis. Soon, Swiss colleagues will come here on a field trip to help us better understand the Swiss Vocational Education and Training (VET) system and the players involved."