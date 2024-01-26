Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

EduMin Deca, Swiss ambassador Ducrest discuss new dual-education legislation

inquamFOTO/Octav Ganea
Ligia Deca

Romania's new education legislation and the development of vocational education in a dual system exclusively from 2029-2030, were the main subjects discussed on Friday at a meeting of Education Minister Ligia Deca and Swiss ambassador Jacques Ducrest.

"Switzerland has been one of the most important partners in the field of education in recent years, especially in terms of dual education. I had the pleasure of meeting His Excellency the Ambassador Jacques Ducrest to discuss the new legislative measures in Romania and the development of vocational education exclusively in a dual system from 2029-2030 and the development of a complete learning path for dual vocational education, from upper secondary to higher. Priorities in the field of dual education are supported also in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), where the financial allocation for the development of the 29 dual education campuses increased from EUR 338 to EUR 588 million," Deca wrote in a social media post on Friday.

According to her, Switzerland has granted Romania CHF 10 million for the development of dual education.

"The activities funded regard at the revision and piloting of vocational qualifications for dual education, as well as system analysis. Soon, Swiss colleagues will come here on a field trip to help us better understand the Swiss Vocational Education and Training (VET) system and the players involved."

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.