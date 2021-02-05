EduMin signs order adjusting graduation exam syllabi for new realities

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Friday having signed an order to adjust for the new "realities" the syllabi for the National Assessment and Baccalaureate graduation examinations, according to AGERPRES.

"I have signed a ministerial order for the adaptation to the new realities of the National Assessment and Baccalaureate exam syllabi and today it will be published in the Official Journal. This adaptation was takes into account the realities of the academic year 2020 - 2021," Cimpeanu told a news conference.