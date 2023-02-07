 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit Turkey

Sky News
cutremur turcia

Eight Romanian citizens and two Poles were boarded, on Monday evening, in a military aircraft, to leave Turkey, following the earthquakes produced in this country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)

The eight Romanians were successfully boarded for repatriation from Adana Airport, Republic of Turkey, through a Ministry of National Defence (MApN) humanitarian flight organized as part of the support mission of the Department for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Also, two Polish citizens were boarded on the same aircraft," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the source, the eight Romanian citizens - five students and three teachers - were in Adana and requested to be repatriated.AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.