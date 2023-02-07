Eight Romanians, repatriated with military aircraft, from earthquake-hit Turkey

Eight Romanian citizens and two Poles were boarded, on Monday evening, in a military aircraft, to leave Turkey, following the earthquakes produced in this country, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE)

The eight Romanians were successfully boarded for repatriation from Adana Airport, Republic of Turkey, through a Ministry of National Defence (MApN) humanitarian flight organized as part of the support mission of the Department for Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Also, two Polish citizens were boarded on the same aircraft," informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the source, the eight Romanian citizens - five students and three teachers - were in Adana and requested to be repatriated.AGERPRES