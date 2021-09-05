Eighty more Afghan nationals evacuated to Pakistan, waiting for clearing to move out to Romania

Another 80 Afghan nationals were successfully evacuated from Afghanistan on Sunday morning by land, safely to Pakistan, according to Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE).

The Afghan evacuees in this group - collaborators of the Romanian armed forces, students on scholarships in Romania, other categories of people at risk of Taliban's revenge - a human rights university professor, an Afghan police officer and their family members - were taken over by an official of the Romanian Embassy in Islamabad and driven to a place where they will remain until they are cleared to continue their move out to Romania.

MAE says that according to the previous procedures, the Romanian Embassy in Islamabad issued visas and documents to the members of this group of Afghan evacuees securing their transit through Afghanistan and access to Pakistan. At the same time, all necessary diplomatic steps have been taken by Pakistan to evacuate Afghan nationals safely, Agerpres informs.

As a result of the complex steps taken by the Interinstitutional Task Force coordinated by the Romanian foreign minister, 156 Afghan nationals have so far been evacuated from the aforementioned groups at risk of Taliban's revenge: collaborators of Romanian troops in the Afghan war zone, students on scholarships in Romania, journalists, human rights activists, magistrates and their family members.

The 156 Afghan nationals evacuated so far add up to 49 Romanian nationals who wanted to be repatriated and seven nationals of other NATO member states.