Electrica officially included in FTSE Russel Global Equity Index Series

Power distribution and supply company Electrica was approved for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), and will effectively join the FTSE Russell indices starting with the March 18, 2024 trading session, the company said in a report on Wednesday submitted to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The indices committee of global provider of benchmarks and indices FTSE Russell confirmed on Tuesday evening that Electrica shares comply with all the criteria for inclusion in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, respectively FTSE All-World, FTSE Global All-Cap and FTSE Global Total-Cap. By total capitalization, Electrica shares fall in the Mid Cap category.

December 2023 marked an all-year best for Eectrica shares, as the issuer managed to meet the FTSE Russell monthly free-float requirement in the first 10 meetings out of 10, simultaneously with recording the best monthly yield, of 17.4 percent, which marks the best aggregate return (including the dividend) since the beginning of the year, at 43.4 percent, surpassing even the BET-TR (39.9 percent).

Also in December 2023, Electrica shares hit a two-year peak of RON 11.56, also topping two psychological thresholds in one month, of RON 10 (face value) and RON 11 (listing price). The last time Electrica shares had closed above RON 10 was on February 23, 2022 (RON 10.04), and the most recent closing above RON 11 dates from January 12, 2022 (RON 11.02). In December, Electrica shares recorded the highest monthly turnover in over 3 years, of 5.9 million shares.