Emergency Management head: Another 350 oxygen concentrators dispatched to Romania from RescEU stockpile

Head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) Raed Arafat announced on Monday that Romania has received another 350 oxygen concentrators from the RescEU medical stockpile of the Netherlands.

"Several countries host the RescEU medical reserve. Romania was the first to do this with ventilators and masks. We needed oxygen concentrators, as per the call we released, and the country that had this stockpile was the Netherlands; the first time 200 concentrators were sent to Romania from the Netherlands, under the European Civil Protection Mechanism. (...) Now it has been decided for Romania to tap into the reserve for another 350 concentrators. Thus, from the RescEU stockpile in the Netherlands, which is fully financed by the European Commission, we have so far obtained 550 concentrators," Raed Arafat said at the National Intervention Coordination and Management Center in Ciolpani on the occasion of the arrival of the supplies provided by the Netherlands.

The health senior official added that the first oxygen concentrators will be dispatched to Bucharest hospitals.

"We are also waiting for other equipment to arrive from other states," the DSU head said.