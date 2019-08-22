Emergency ordinance draft for tightening penalties in cases of persons' deprivation of liberty

The Justice Minister Ana Birchall on Thursday unveiled a draft of an Emergency Ordinance (OUG) providing the tightening of the penalties in the cases of serious and very serious crimes against the person, in particular in the situations the life, liberty and body and sexual integrity are affected.

Therefore, the deprivation of liberty will be much harsher incriminated, with the penalty from 2 to 8 years in jail, the minister said."The Caracal tragedy showed us that things are to be amended. We do not want to and we cannot stay indifferent to the tragedies that have shattered the Romanian society lately. Our goal is that the authorities act and they need proper tools to do so. Following the analysis, I found deficiencies. The beneficiary of the conditional liberation is way too easy granted it," Birchall told a news conference at the ministry's venue."As for the kidnapping, we table a much harsher incrimination distinctly with a 2 to 8 yrs sentence. As regards the conditional liberation, we are for the obligation of a cumulative accomplishment for the conditional release, the raising of the age limit from 60 to 65 years. As for the search, the demand through which it is requested the Okay for a home search is instantly resolved, in the council chamber, with no subpeona of the parties. The prosecutor's participation is mandatory," Birchall said.