Emil Nestor, new National Hillclimb Champion, after victory in Ranca

Emil Nestor has become, for the first time, the national champion of the Romanian Hillclimb Championship, after his win, on Sunday, in the Transalpina Challenge, in Ranca, Gorj County, according to the website of the Romanian Motorsport Federation.

Nestor was victorious in all five stages of the TOTAL National Hillclimb Championship.

Emil Nestor managed to set as many records, as well, having a time of 2 min 29 sec 070/1000 in the first round.

Nestor (Norma M20F) clocked in with a time of 04 minutes 58 seconds 178/1000, being followed by Bulgarian driver Stefan Stoev (Silver Car EF 10), 05 min 15 sec 421/1000, Bogdan Cuzma (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 9), 05 min 17 sec 598/1000, Octavian Ciovica (Radical SR8), 05 min 19 sec 767/1000, Emil Ghinea (Norma M20F), 05 min 24 sec 691/1000, and other.

Dani Otil took sixth place, while in Category I, the win belonged to Mihai Leu, followed by Alin Luca and Alex Mirea.

One of the favorites, Silviu Dumitrescu, left the track after the start of the first round and was forced to abandoned.

The sixth and final stage will take place in Poiana Brasov, on October 10-11.