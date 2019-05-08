Emotions for President Iohannis. PNL estimates: threshold for referendum could increase by 100,000 votes

The Liberals estimate that the threshold required to validate the 26 May referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis on justice could increase by about 100,000 votes if the Government changes the law through the GEO in the version published by AEP. In other words, the Liberals expect that it will be harder to reach the quorum needed to validate the popular consultation.

• the referendum is valid if at least 30% of the persons on the permanent electoral rolls participate

• the result is validated if the validly expressed options represent at least 25% of those on the permanent electoral lists

“In the draft EGO, the permanent electoral lists are replaced by the "Electoral Register at the voting date".

“Electoral Register operates the changes much faster, meaning young people aged 18, deaths, stable homes, are updated in real time by mayors. There will probably be somewhere for the 100,000 extra votes needed to validate the referendum, "sources from the PNL leadership told Stiripeursurse.RO.

The electoral register is a national information system for registering and updating the identification data of Romanian citizens with voting rights.

Persons authorized to perform operations in the Electoral Register comprising Romanian citizens domiciled or residing in the country are mayors.