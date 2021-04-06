Employees of Moldova's Embassy in Romania get their first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 jab

Employees of the Embassy of Moldova in Romania have got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 jab, and got booked for their second and last jab after 21 days, according to the Radio Chisinau public broadcaster.

Romania has started a vaccination campaign for the diplomatic corps accredited in Bucharest, with over 1,000 diplomats being placed on vaccination lists. The Romanian government has included members of diplomatic missions and their accompanying family members on a list of people who can be immunised against COVID-19 under its the national vaccination strategy, the Moldovan Embassy in Bucharest reports, agerpres.ro confirms.

"We want to sincerely thank you for this action, so necessary for the safe conduct of diplomatic activity!" the embassy says on it Facebook page.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Romania has provided medical assistance worth 3.5 million euros, and 42 Romanian doctors have saved lives in COVID-19 hospitals in Moldova, with assistance continuing all through 2020. In 2021, medical supplies worth 2.3 million euros have been donated to Moldova, with Romania being the first country to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Moldova.