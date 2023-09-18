 
     
EnergMin Burduja: I encourage other companies in our ministry's portfolio to float more stock

Sebastian Burduja

Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday that he encourages the companies in the ministry's portfolio to float additional stock on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and to find sources of funding for the investment projects they have considered, told Agerpres.

"As the energy minister, I want to encourage other companies in our ministry's portfolio to float additional stock, and we will work on this next year during my tenure, precisely to encourage transparency and professionalism, and also to encourage these companies to find sources of funding for the big investment projects they have in mind. Last but not least, encouraging the capital market means encouraging Romanians to save and invest what they have managed to save. It's one thing to keep your money in a bank account, it's one thing to keep your money in the house account, and quite another to invest in the capital market. And a simple calculation shows us that in 15-20 years, the profit or gain we have on the capital market - a safe investment, let's say, in the BET index - means two or three times more than if we kept the money in the bank," said Burduja in a video message to the sixth edition of the Capital Market Forum organised by Financial Intelligence.

He said that he cannot participate in the forum because he left for Canada, where he would conclude an important agreement for units 3 and 4 of the Cernavoda nuclear-power plant.

Senior official with the Energy Ministry Constantin Saragea said that the ministry is a stockholder in 33 business operators specialising in energy. He added that floating as many energy stocks as possible on the stock exchnage is being pursued as a way of establishing their because t capital value.

