EnergMin Popescu after working meeting with Rompetrol: There are no problems with fuel stockpiles

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Thursday that there are no problems with fuel stockpiles, after a working meeting with representatives of the Rompetrol company.

OMV Petrom increased its diesel production and tripled its kerosene production to cover the market deficit after the closure of the Petromidia Refinery. The Petromidia Refinery, the largest in Romania, has been closed for almost a month, following an explosion.

"There are no problems with fuel stockpiles, it is one of the conclusions of the working meeting I had today with Rompetrol, which was attended by Beimbet Shayakhmetov - CEO, Iskander Abdibaitov - Chief Corporate Development Officer, Askar Abilov - Group CFO, Claudiu Contanu - Chief Stock Trading, and Boris Bucur (GM RP Energy)," Popescu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

He underlined that he had a very good dialogue regarding the stage of investments that the Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund has to make.

An explosion followed by a fire occurred on July 2 at Petromidia, and the refinery, the largest in the country, has been closed since then.

OMV Petrom ended H1 2021 on a net profit of 980 million lei, up 13% y-o-y, according to data submitted on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.