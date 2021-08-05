 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

EnergMin Popescu after working meeting with Rompetrol: There are no problems with fuel stockpiles

Facebook
Virgil Popescu

Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said on Thursday that there are no problems with fuel stockpiles, after a working meeting with representatives of the Rompetrol company.

OMV Petrom increased its diesel production and tripled its kerosene production to cover the market deficit after the closure of the Petromidia Refinery. The Petromidia Refinery, the largest in Romania, has been closed for almost a month, following an explosion.

"There are no problems with fuel stockpiles, it is one of the conclusions of the working meeting I had today with Rompetrol, which was attended by Beimbet Shayakhmetov - CEO, Iskander Abdibaitov - Chief Corporate Development Officer, Askar Abilov - Group CFO, Claudiu Contanu - Chief Stock Trading, and Boris Bucur (GM RP Energy)," Popescu wrote on Facebook, Agerpres informs.

He underlined that he had a very good dialogue regarding the stage of investments that the Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund has to make.

An explosion followed by a fire occurred on July 2 at Petromidia, and the refinery, the largest in the country, has been closed since then.

OMV Petrom ended H1 2021 on a net profit of 980 million lei, up 13% y-o-y, according to data submitted on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.