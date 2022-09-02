Energy Minister to present in Brussels decisions made by the Government regarding Energy Emergency Ordinance

The Emergency Ordinance for the modification of OUG (government emergency ordinance) 27/2022 was inspired by models approved by the European Commission, and the decisions related to this normative act will be presented on September 9, in Brussels, said the Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu.

"The Ordinance, inspired by models approved by the European Commission. Everything proposed by ANRE (National Energy Regulatory Authority, ed. n.), can be found in OUG 27, its text being approved by ANRE. I do not think that the Ordinance violates any European directive, moreover, the taxation model in the Ordinance is not invented by us, we were inspired by the Greek model, which was notified to the European Commission. The procedures in the Ordinance are necessary because the energy market was disrupted by successive transactions, which artificially increased the price. ANRE now has the levers to combat market speculation through fines of up to 5% of the turnover for those who make transactions with the aim of artificially increasing the price of energy. On September 9, in Brussels, I'll present the decisions made by the Government regarding the Emergency Ordinance," the minister wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, declared on Thursday, at the end of the government meeting, in which the Ordinance amending and supplementing OUG 27/2022 was approved, that successive energy transactions "will be harshly sanctioned", the National Energy Regulatory Authority being able to apply a fine of 5% of turnover.

"Successive transactions are discouraged. Looking at the market - I have said this before - the famous transfer of electricity from one supplier to another, from one trader to another and reaches the supplier in order to artificially increase the price of electricity or natural gas, this time it will be very harshly sanctioned, because it is not normal to have this type of behavior in the market, and practically it will be sanctioned with 5% of the turnover, a fine that ANRE now has at its disposal to be able to apply," Virgil Popescu said.AGERPRES