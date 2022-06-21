Energy regulator approves settlement of 376.1 million RON to energy suppliers

The National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) has so far approved the settlement from the state budget of an amount of 376.1 million RON to energy suppliers, through the mechanism of capping bills, a release by the said institution, sent on Tuesday, to AGERPRES, reads.

Considering the activity carried out within ANRE regarding the collection, verification of data, preparation of analysis sheets and determination of the amounts due for settlement from the state budget through the budget of the Ministry of Energy, in accordance with the provisions of Government Emergency Ordinance no.118 / 2021, with subsequent amendments and completions, the situation of the settlement requests, for the period November 2021 - March 2022, is as follows: total number of companies that submitted applications: 70, total number of submitted applications: 274, total number of approved applications: 102, total number of ineligible applications: 38.

The total amount sent for settlement to the Ministry of Energy is 376.1 million RON. The total value requested by the suppliers was 383.7 million RON, of which 7.6 million RON were considered ineligible.

The difference of 134 requests submitted for settlement is in different stages of analysis, and as the operators upload the data and supporting documents, requested by the assigned experts, their verification and determination will be carried out with maximum efficiency, ANRE officials say, adding that the activity of the Working Group is carried out normally, in direct collaboration with the operators, reaching the solving of the requests for settlement at the level of March 2022.