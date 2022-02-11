EnergyMin Popescu: We signed memorandum on cooperation with Republic of Moldova in energy security area

Representatives of the Governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the area of energy security, Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu announced on Facebook.

"Together with Andrei Spinu, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, we signed today the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on cooperation in energy security. Energy is one of the areas in which cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Moldova is a close one and, I might add, with concrete results," mentioned Virgil Popescu.

The Minister of Energy explained that Romania and the Republic of Moldova will draw up in the next 6 months the joint action plan in case of energy crisis.

"The memorandum signed today establishes a framework for dialogue in which we will be able to exchange information and coordinate our actions to ensure the continuity of electricity and / or natural gas supply to consumers, without affecting the fulfillment of the obligations assumed, according to the coordination platforms and mechanisms implemented under the Energy Community and the European Union. In the next 6 months, we will draw up a Joint Action Plan and Solidarity Measures in the Event of an Energy Crisis," said Virgil Popescu.

The Minister of Energy stressed that Romania supports the harmonisation of the internal legislation of the Republic of Moldova with the European legislation in the field of energy.

"Romania supports the harmonisation of the internal legislation of the Republic of Moldova with the European legislation in the field of energy, in order to achieve a higher degree of integration of the regional market. I strongly believe that we can explore new areas of cooperation between our countries in the field of energy. (...) Romania has been, is and will always be by the side of the Republic of Moldova in order to reach its goal of becoming a member of the European Union," concluded Virgil Popescu, Agerpres informs.