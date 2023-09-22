'Enescu-Bartok' concert, exhibition in Hungary

Under the auspices of the George Enescu International Music Festival, on the stages of the Romanian Cultural Centre at the Nicolae Balcescu High School in Gyula, Hungary, a chamber recital took place on September 20 that comprised works by two great musicians of the 20th century: George Enescu and Bela Bartok, and an exhibition dedicated to the two composers, with photo-documentary panels including manuscripts, scores, posters, playbills, media coverage, correspondence and pictures from the George Enescu National Museum and the Bartok Archives in Budapest.

The event was organised by the Consulate General of Romania in Gyula, in collaboration with the George Enescu National Museum in Bucharest, with support from the Romanian Ministry of Culture and Artexim and brought to the public exceptional soloists, from the Romanian National Opera in Bucharest, first soloist Stefan Ignat; pianist Roman Manoleanu of the George Enescu National Collegiate High School of Music, and four students of the National University of Music in Bucharest: soprano Simona Bucur, mezzo-soprano Antonia Lungu, tenor Ion Coca and baritone David Miron.

The event was attended by over 150, including Romanian and Hungarian state officials.