Enhancing importance of wood in Romanian economy lies in authorities' power (industry association)

The financial incentivisation of the use of wood in construction by cutting the VAT rate to 5 percent or introducing a mandatory wood quota in the structure of public buildings lies in the power of the government and of the Parliament of Romania, the representatives of the Romanian Foresters Association (ASFOR) said in a release issued on Monday.

"As it has plenty of resource, Romania can burn stages. ASFOR, in its capacity as associative leader of the guild, proposed and further supports enhancing the importance of wood in the Romanian economy. In the strategic document 'Green Romania in 10 Steps' we showed that the measures to grow wood-based economy are within our reach. The financial incentivisation of the use of wood in construction by reducing the VAT rate to 5 percent or introducing a mandatory quota of wood in the structure of public buildings is for us to decide, for the government and the Parliament of Romania. The policy of increasing financing for investments in the sector is also for the Romanian decision-makers to pursue. Retooling with modern and environmentally friendly machinery and equipment is mandatory, as is digitization. Increasing the number of forest roads is also a requirement. All developed European states have such public policies, it's time for us to set them in place too. We must pay special attention to human resources. Qualified foresters depart for the West because there they have better working conditions and are better paid. And the western countries need them and are looking for them, because they are developing their forestry and wood processing sector," the industry association argues.

Romania's forestry sector currently contributes 3.5 percent to the Gross Domestic Product and employs over 150,000 people.

"The world is rediscovering the value of wood and capitalizes thereon increasingly more. This is a train Romania should not miss. We have the ability to raise the sector and the country's economy. We just have to get to work. That is why ASFOR declares 2023 as the Year of Romanian Wood," ASFOR experts say.

The Romanian Foresters Association is the employers' and professional organization of companies operating in forest exploitation and wood industrial processing, and represents, promotes, supports and defends the economic, legal and social interests of its members nationally and internationally. AGERPRES