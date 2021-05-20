Almost 17,000 applications were validated in this year's "Rabla Clasic" car scrappage programme, respectively about 900 files in "Rabla Plus" programme, Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests Barna Tanczos announced on Thursday, on the occasion of a visit made in (South-Eastern) Constanta County.

"In the case of individuals, a simple validation is needed, which works. Currently, there are 16,892 applications validated by AFM [the Administration of the Environmental Fund, ed.n] for "Rabla Clasic" programme and almost 900 applications validated for "Rabla Plus". This validation process is a smooth one, it is going at a very good pace (...) It is very important that all individual beneficiaries have already received approvals for registering in the program," the minister said.

According to the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry (MMAP) data, "Rabla Clasic" 2021 has a total budget of 440 million lei, by 35 million lei more than in 2020, which will allow the purchase of over 55,000 new, less polluting vehicles.

The maximum amount that can be settled from the costs of a new car through the "Rabla Clasic" programme can reach approximately 2,250 euros.

The new edition of the "Rabla Plus" programme has, this year, the largest budget since its launch, respectively 400 million lei, double compared to the previous year. In this context, in 2021, the highest premium in Europe for electric cars will remain unchanged, respectively 10,000 euros for "full electric" and about 4,500 euros for plug-in hybrid cars, but not more than 50% of the value of the new vehicle. Those who want to give up an old, polluting car and buy an electric vehicle will benefit both from the scrapping premium granted by the "Rabla" programme, worth 7,500 lei, and from the eco-label allocated within the " Rabla Plus" programme.

Also, for the purchase of new motorcycles, in exchange for handing over for scrapping used vehicle, a scrapping premium of 5,500 lei is granted.

Finally, over 155,000 people have registered in the "Rabla for household appliances" programme, who will be able to book their vouchers for the first three product categories starting Friday, the budget allocated to this year's edition being 75 million lei, almost double compared to the 2019 session, when the amount of 40 million lei was allocated, said Minister Barna Tanczos, reports agerpres.