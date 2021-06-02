EnviMin Tanczos: Blaze-hit waste incinerator in Brazi had its activity suspended since January

Eco Burn SRL, the waste incinerator based in Brazi, Prahova County, where a violent fire broke out this night, had its plant shut down since January due to the suspension of the company's activity, the Environment Ministry informs on its Facebook page after the visit of Minister Tanczos Barna to the site, agerpres reports.

"I requested a report from the National Environmental Guard and the Prahova Environmental Protection Agency on the amounts of waste deposited here for incineration. We are also awaiting the conclusions of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations on the cause of the fire, especially since depositing hazardous medical waste in this hall was prohibited, and the incinerator had been shut down since January due to the suspension of the company's activity. The Environmental Guard and the Prahova Environmental Protection Agency teams are at the site, monitoring the air quality with the portable analyzer in the direction of the wind, towards the populated area," minister Tanczos said.

According to the Minister, SC Eco Burn SRL is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation, following the controls conducted by the Environment Minister's Control Body and by the National Environmental Guard, which found non-compliances with environmental legislation.The fire is still on at the time of reporting, and the National Environmental Guard - Prahova County Station will continue to monitor the situation at the site until all outbreaks are completely put out.According to data published by the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests, there have been slight increases so far for the level of carbon monoxide on the south-eastern side of the fire (Beltway - entrance to the A3 motorway).The wind is light to calm, blowing from northwest, the cited source points out.