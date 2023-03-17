E.ON to set up 13,000 km of green corridors along high-voltage overhead lines by 2030

The distribution companies of the E.ON group have announced that, by 2030, they will set up 13,000 km of green corridors along the high voltage overhead lines, from the Black Sea to Sweden, of which 370 km in Romania, told Agerpres.

According to a company release sent to AGERPRES on Friday, for this year, E.ON is taking into account the inventory of the biotope of approximately 200 hectares and the implementation of the Ecological Corridor Management concept on an area of 60 hectares in the six counties of Moldavia where Delgaz Grid operates in the electricity area (Bacau, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava and Vaslui).

"Ecological management of power line routes requires that only vegetation which poses a direct threat to power lines be removed. Slow-growing trees, bushes and shrubs are preserved as much as possible. Cut branches are left on the ground, creating important opportunities for birds nesting. This increases the biodiversity of the flora and fauna below the lines. The company collaborates within the project with the managers of the forest fund, universities, NGOs of Romania, but also with the European Institute for the Management of Ecological Corridors in Germany. Healthy and stable ecosystems are an important element to reduce global warming, because they stores CO2," the release shows.

E.ON is a partner of the United Nations Environment Programme, which declared the 2020-2030 period as the "Decade on Ecosystem Restoration."

Delgaz Grid, the distribution company within the German E.ON Group, operates a natural gas network of 25,000 km in 20 counties in the North and West of Romania (Cluj, Bistrita Nasaud, Maramures, Satu Mare, Salaj, Timis , Arad, Bihor, Caras-Severin, Hunedoara, Mures, Sibiu, Alba, Harghita, Iasi, Botosani, Vaslui, Suceava, Neamt and Bacau) and an electricity grid of over 81,000 km in six counties of Moldavia (Bacau, Botosani, Iasi, Neamt, Suceava and Vaslui).

Since entering the local market in 2005, E.ON has invested 2.1 billion EUR, mainly for the modernization of the gas grids and electricity networks and transferred to the state three billion EUR of taxes and fees.