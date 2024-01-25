EP election: PSD would get 31 pct, PNL 20 pct, AUR 19 pct (Avangarde survey)

If European parliamentary election were to be held on Sunday, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) would get 31 pct of the votes, the National Liberal Party (PNL) - 20 pct, the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) - 19 pct, the Save Romania Union (USR) - 13%, SOS Romania (senator's Diana Sosoaca's party) - 8 pct, and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) - 5 pct, a survey made by Avangarde reveals.

The research, commissioned by PSD, between January 8 and 22, was based on two scenarios: one with USR running alone and the other with USR running together with the People's Movement Party (PMP) and Forta Dreptei (United Right Alliance). In the first scenario PMP alone would get 2 pct and REPER 1 pct and in the second scenario, United Right Alliance would get 14 pct and REPER also 1 pct.

On the other hand, according to the research, Romanians have the greatest confidence in prime minister Marcel Ciolacu (26 pct), followed by the minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, senator Diana Sosoaca (23 pct) and the leader of AUR, George Simion (23 pct as well), the PNL president Nicolae Ciuca (20 pct), president Klaus Iohannis (16 pct), MEP Dacian Ciolos (15 pct), the leader of Forta Dreptei, Ludovic Orban (14 pct) and the USR leader, Catalin Drula (11 pct).

More than half (53%) of those who answered the questions declared that they have a good opinion about the European Union, 8% - a very good opinion, 26% - a bad opinion and 7% - very bad.

To the question "From your point of view, is Romania's future inside or outside the EU?", 65% of those surveyed answered "inside", and 25% "outside".

Almost a third (31%) of Romanians consider that the presidential elections are the most important this year, 26% believe that the parliamentary elections, 23% - the local elections and 14% - the European parliamentary elections.

Among those who participated in the survey, 55% consider it a success that Romania will be welcomed into the Schengen area by air and sea, while 32% believe that this is rather a failure.

The survey was conducted face to face between January 8 and 22, on a sample of 1,150 respondents, with a maximum sampling error of +/- 2.9%, at a confidence level of 95%.