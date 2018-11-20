 
     
EP's Tajani: High time to speed up Romania's accession to Schengen

Antonio Tajani

It is high time to speed up Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, on Wednesday said the European Parliament's president, Antonio Tajani, in Bucharest.

"I think it is high time to speed up Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, so as to better guarantee our borders and security, countries on standby must access the Schengen faster," Antonio Tajani said during the joint press statements with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, at the end of the meeting of the Conference of Presidents of the European Parliament with the Romanian Government, organised in view of Romania's taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union as of 1 January 2019.

