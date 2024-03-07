EPP Congress/Ciuca: The vote for Ursula von der Leyen - a vote for a stronger Europe

National leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the vote for Ursula von der Leyen's candidacy to the European Commission at the EPP Congress in Bucharest is "a vote for a stronger and more united Europe."

"Congratulations, Ursula von der Leyen - EPP candidate for the European Commission. Today's vote for Ursula von der Leyen in Bucharest is a vote for a stronger and more united Europe. A Europe where Romania can develop and where Romanians are respected. The President of the European Commission is a friend and ally of Romania. She was a vocal supporter of Romania's integration with the Schengen area. Her support and the manifesto unanimously voted yesterday by the EPP are guarantees that Romania will become a full member of the Schengen area as soon as possible," Ciuca wrote in a social media post, told Agerpres.

Ursula von der Leyen, the outgoing president of the European Commission, was nominated on Thursday, at the EPP Congress in Bucharest, the candidate of the European People's Party for re-election at the head of the EU Executive.

Her candidacy passed 400 to 89 out of 489 valid votes.

She was the only candidate to lead the EPP ticket in the European election of 6 to 9 June and therefore to win a new five-year tenure at the EC office.