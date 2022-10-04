Establishment of British-Romanian Academic Institute of Neuroscience, approved by UMFST

The Senate of the George Emil Palade University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology of Targu Mures (UMFST) decided, on Monday, the establishment of the British-Romanian Academic Institute of Neuroscience (BRAIN), a clinical hub for interdisciplinary research and education.

"UMFST has a rich history and real achievements in the field of neurosciences, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular research so that the establishment of this Institute will allow the innovation of university and postgraduate education, of research and clinical activity in the field of neurosciences in an autonomous academic institute," said the rector of UMFST Targu Mures, professor Doctor Leonard Azamfirei, on Facebook.

According to the rector, an interdisciplinary education and research center that unites basic neurosciences with clinical ones, integrating informatics, mathematics-bioinformatics and medical radiology-imaging, associated with the George Emil Palade University Clinical Hospital will allow the organization of courses in the form of summer postgraduate schools, Master of Science, for international students, offering subjects such as neuroanatomy, neurogenetics, human and experimental neuropathology, neurology and neurosurgery, told Agerpres.

This center will also allow participation in summer internships and research projects sponsored by external industrial partners, as well as the establishment of a doctoral-level research program in neurosciences, accessible at the international level, added Leonard Azamfirei.

Another positive aspect is the increase in the quality of interdisciplinary research, resulting in external funding and Q1 publications, the training of highly qualified personnel, guided to implement a culture of research and education, but also the conduct of fundamental and clinical research in neuroimaging, new efficient and sensitive diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers, new therapies, including genetic therapies.