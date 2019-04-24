EU-LISA hosting in Bucharest roundtable meeting on solutions to render EU land, sea border crossings seamless, secure

The European Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale Information Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA) hosts on Wednesday the event 'Making EU Land and Sea Border Crossings Seamless and Secure - Operational Solutions' organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, under the auspices of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

"The event focuses on the activity of the Working Group on ICT Solutions for member states with external borders (sea/land) convened within the Entry-Exit System Program Management Board and analyzes the group's findings and proposals on how to manage the expedited passage of vehicles and people," informs a release issued by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Wednesday.

Attending the event are more than 100 representatives of the global industry in border management and security who will discuss legislative requirements, processes and technologies in the field.

The working group has examined and reported the requirements for practical technological solutions that can be implemented in a unitary manner on land and sea borders. The solutions must ensure the fulfillment of all the requirements of the Entry-Exit System, in particular those regarding the recording and use of biometric data, taking into account the limited time allocated for border control.

Therefore, the solutions should be in line with those already managed by eu-LISA, supporting member states to implement security measures, while at the same time increasing efficiency.

The event is an opportunity for dialogue between the public sector and industry, says eu-LISA Executive Director Krum Garkov.

This roundtable meeting takes place at the right time to contribute to the ongoing process of border management computerization. At the same time, given the rapid progress made in implementing the EES, one thing is very clear - the time for theoretical discussions has come to an end. Now we need practical and effective solutions to enable the EES to operate without problems at the EU's land and sea borders. I think today we will be presented with many ideas about these solutions. In view of the considerable efforts of the Agency and the member states to prepare for this roundtable and the strong support offered by the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council, I am also convinced that the results of today's discussions will significantly contribute to the successful implementation of the EES, said Krum Garkov, according to the release.

Industry representatives will propose practical working solutions, expressing their views on how to effectively consult large-scale IT systems consultation, on the registration and verification of biometric samples, and other necessary steps.

Addressing the meeting will be representatives of the European Commission, the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs, the Chairman of the Exit Entry System Advisory Group (EES), as well as representatives of IN Groupe, IDEMIA, SITA, Secunet, Deloitte And Vancouver International Airport.

