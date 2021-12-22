Euroins, fined by Financial Supervisory watchdog with over 5.8 million RON

The Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) sanctioned Euroins Romania Insurance - Reinsurance, after a verification that took place during the period of May-October 2021, with a total fine of 5.86 million RON and imposed the company measures to remedy the identified deficiencies.

According to the legal provisions, within two months since the decision was received, the Euroins Romania Insurance - Reinsurance will send to ASF for approval a plan for recovery, with measures for reestablishing the level of own eligible funds that cover the required solvency capital (SCR) or for modifying the risk profile so that within 6 months the SCR will be respected again.

ASF is the national authority, established in 2013 through Emergency Ordinance 93/2012, approved through Law 113/2013, for regulating and monitoring the insurance markets, private pensions, as well as the capital market. ASF contributes to the strengthening of the integrated framework of functioning of the three sectors, that sum up over 10 million participants.AGERPRES