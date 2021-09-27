 
     
European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed by President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was welcomed on Monday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by President Klaus Iohannis.

The two high officials had tete-a-tete talks.

Next, von der Leyen will have a meeting with Prime Minister Florin Citu.

At the end of her visit, the EC President will travel, together with the Romanian President and the Prime Minister, to the Bucharest University Emergency Hospital, which would benefit from funds through the NextGenerationEU Programme.

The main purpose of the EC President's visit is to present the assessment of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.AGERPRES

