European Committee of the Regions President Apostolos Tzitzikostas: Europe must become home for all

President of the European Committee of the Regions and the Governor of Central Macedonia, Apostolos Tzitzikostas, said in Cluj on Thursday that Europe must become a home for all its citizens and that their rapprochement is needed, as well as more transparency and more democracy.

Today, the most important message that came out of this conference on the future of Europe, which took place last year, is that we must do everything in our power to ensure that Europe changes, that it becomes a true home for all its citizens, Apostolos Tzitzikostas said in a dialogue with citizens.

He added that young people and all EU residents need to be brought closer to the decisions that regard them.

We are the protagonists who can ensure that these changes are translated into reality, making citizens feel part of this process. If we want to be realistic, today citizens do not feel an active part of the European process, therefore we witness these anti-European feelings, radical manifestations. We need to put an end to these phenomena, and the cure is not a vaccine, but a more transparent, more democratic way of working in Europe, which is why young people are turning their backs on politics and Europe. They feel isolated, very far, left behind. If you ask me what we can do to bring these people back into politics - young people, but also citizens of all ages - it is to change our whole approach, especially at the European level, Apostolos Tzitzikostas said.

On Thursday, he participated in a local dialogue with citizens on "Europe starts in Transylvania: democracy, education and youth. What follows after the Conference on the Future of Europe?." The meeting saw the participation, among others, of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the mayor of Cluj-Napoca, Emil Boc. AGERPRES.