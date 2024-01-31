European Parliament election to definitely take place on June 9, says PM Ciolacu

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday that the European Parliament election will definitely be held on June 9, adding that he had agreed with Social Democratic Party (PSD) MPs not to vote for any legislative amendments regarding the merger of elections or their postponement for the time being.

"We will definitely have the European Parliament election on June 9 (...) We have not made a decision within the party [on the merging of elections - editor's note] and moreover, we cannot make it by ourselves, although other coalition colleagues do not know this detail and this merger. That is why I have agreed with all my parliamentary colleagues - they will not vote for any legislative amendment at this moment regarding the merger of elections or the postponement of any election round," Ciolacu said at the Palace of Parliament, when asked if the National Political Council of the PSD discussed the merger of elections

He said it was very possible that after the elections the current governing coalition would continue to function "if the Romanians so decide".