EuropeanElections2019/PM Dancila: I voted for Romania and Romanians; I didn't vote in referendum, because Iohannis politicised it

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Sunday, at the "Jean Monet" High School in Bucharest, that she voted for Romania and Romanians, for a team to represent our country in the European Parliament, not one that stands against Romania, mentioning that she made the decision not to vote in the referendum after seeing that President Klaus Iohannis "politicised" this voting through his statements.

"I voted for Romania and for Romanians, I voted for our representation in the European Parliament, a representation of some people who don't go there to answer, but to support, through arguments, Romania's standpoint. I voted for a team that can represent Romania in the true meaning of the word, not one to stand against Romania in the European legislation, in the amendments that it [the team] files should also be found Romania's priorities. I believe in Romania, I believe in Romanians and I believe that a worthy representation is what Romanians want. Today, I voted for a strong Romania, a powerful member state will lead to a strong European Union," Viorica Dancila stated.The PM added that she didn't vote in the referendum and accused President Iohannis of politicising this voting through his statements."Today, I only voted in the European elections. I said I will vote in the referendum and, being a person of balance, I believed that I have to take into account all the arguments and vote in the referendum. I've seen the last public interventions of Mr President Iohannis and this thing made me change my mind. When you condition the elections by a better Government, be it for a referendum or for the elections to the European Parliament, but more for the referendum, I cannot vote against my own Government. So I think he politicised this, I think it should have left the referendum without linking it to certain electoral issues, political aspects or presidential elections," Dancila also stated.