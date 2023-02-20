Event in Rome to celebrate Martisor as spring symbol in UNESCO intangible heritage

An event called "Martisor. The symbol of spring inscribed in UNESCO's intangible heritage" will take place on February 27 at the Laudato Si' Hall of the Senatorial Palace in Rome, Piazza del Campidoglio, the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum reported on Monday in a social media post.

In addition to the institutional greetings of the ambassadors of Romania and Moldova, as well as Italian state officials, short conferences will be held by Georgiana Onoiu, head of the Cultural Heritage and Scientific Evidence Department of the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, and Elisabetta Maffioli, official with the UNESCO Documentation Centre in Rome.

A National Village Museum specialist and the Moldovan community of Rome will introduce the public to Martisor.

The League of Romanian Students Abroad - Italy Branch will distribute martisoare in Campidoglio Square in Rome.

Admission is free limited to available places; attendance confirmations will be sent to roma.events@mae.ro.

The event in Rome is organised by the Embassy of Romania in Rome under a partnership with the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum, the Documentation Centre of the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Rome and the Embassy of Moldova in Rome, under the patronage of the City Hall of Rome, on the occasion of the Martisor celebrations.