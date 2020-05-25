Evolution of COVID-19 cases until 25 May

In Romania, by 25 May 2020, 18,283 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) were confirmed, by 213 more than on 24 May. At the same time, the death toll reached 1,193, by 14 more than on 24 May. Of the total of 18,283 cases in Romania, 11,630 were declared cured and discharged, according to the release by the Strategic Communication Group of 25 May 2020, at 13:00. Thus, the active number of COVID-19 active was 6,653 on 25 May.

At the time, 6,001 people were in the institutionalized quarantine and 67,595 were in isolation at home, according to the source. There is a significant increase in the number of people in isolation compared to 18 May 2020 (17,797 persons).

By 25 May 2020, 377,191 tests had been processed nationally, 63,570 more than on 18 May 2020. The number of new tests in the last 7 days has ranged from about 6,900 to 10,400 new tests per day.

With 1,247 new cases in the last 7 days, Romania is recording, for the fourth consecutive week, a decrease in the number of new cases from one week to the next.

On 25 May 2020, the counties in Romania with the highest number of confirmed cases were: Suceava (3,453), Bucharest (1,815), Neamt (870), Botosani (715), Arad (697), Brasov (685 Mures (661), Hunedoara (626), Galati (572), Vrancea (571), Bihor (549), Cluj (542), Timis (498), Iasi (496), Bacau (491), Sibiu (485) etc.

The fewest cases were reported, at the date mentioned, in Braila (25), Valcea (28), Satu Mare (61), Olt (76), Calarasi (82), Salaj (85), Prahova (96), Maramures (96) counties etc.

The evolution of COVID-19 in Romania in the last 7 days: 1,247 new cases; between 8 and 19 new deaths per day

Between 18 and 25 May 2020, the number of cases having tested positive for the novel coronavirus increased from 17,036 on 18 May to 18,283 on 25 May, resulting in 1,247 new cases over the last 7 days.

The number of new cases from day to day between 18 and 25 May ranged from 127 to 213 cases, down from week to 11-18 May 2020.

The evolution of deaths per day, in the period mentioned, ranged between 8 and 19 per day, down from the previous week: 18 May - 10 new deaths; 19 May - 19 new deaths; 20 May - 15 deaths; 21 May - 10 new deaths; 22 May - 8 new deaths; 23 May - 11 new deaths; 24 May - 9 new deaths; 25 May - 14 new deaths.

The COVID-19 evolution in Romania in the last 9 weeks: decrease in the number of confirmed cases in the last week.

Between 18 and 25 May 2020, the number of new cases was 1,247, down from the previous range (11-18 May), when the number of new cases was 1,448.

The evolution of the number of cases in the last 9 weeks: 23-30 March (about 1,500 new cases); 30 March-6 April (approximately 2,000 new cases); April 6-13 (about 2,500 new cases; peak so far, in Romania); April 13-20 (about 2,300 new cases); April 20-27 (about 2,400 new cases), April 27-3 May (about 2,200 new cases), 4-11 May (2,076 new cases), 11-18 May (1,448 new cases).

As for the number of people who have died in recent weeks, the situation is as follows: 23 March - 4 deaths; 30 March - 44 deaths; 6 April - 157 deaths; 13 April - 317 deaths; 20 April - 451 deaths; 27 April - 631 deaths; 4 May - 803 deaths; 11 May - 972 deaths; 18 May - 1,107 deaths; 25 May: 1,193.