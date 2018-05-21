Ex-President Iliescu's attorney: Prosecutors present accusation for 22-27 December 1989; the case, to go to court

Adrian Georgescu, Ion Iliescu's attorney, declared on Tuesday, while at the General Prosecutor's Office, that the former president has been informed about the extension of the investigation in the December 22-27, 1989 Revolution case.

"An activity has been completed, which had started before, as you well know, because Iliescu came in one more time. Today, because they received the notice from President Iohannis, they also presented the accusation in relation to the December 22-27 period," the attorney said.Asked by the journalists if Iliescu made any statement, the attorney denied. "No. At this moment we are at the start of an analysis of the evidentiary process and we will probably decide whether or not we will make any statements. I understand that the case file is being scanned and will be made available to us. (...) As you noticed in the "Mineriada" case, the scenario is the same. He was informed by the General Prosecutor that this case will go to court. Certain hearings were established, the same thing is happening today as well, in the "Revolution" file. The case will go to court. I am telling you this from my perspective and from the experience that I have. (...) At that moment do you honestly think that someone would have thought that in 30 years' time they will have to answer for something that, at that time, seemed perfectly honest and absolutely correct?," Iliescu's attorney showed.He highlighted that Iliescu considers himself to be innocent in this file in which he is accused for crimes against humanity.Ion Iliescu, called on Tuesday at the General Prosecutor's Office, left the seat of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) after approximately one hour.