'Fake News: Art, Fiction et Mensonge' exhibition to open in Bucharest

A"Fake News: Art, Fiction et Mensonge," fake news, arts, fiction and lies exhibition mounted by the French Institute in Romania opens at the ARCUB club in Bucharest this evening in the presence of curator Laurent Bigot, who will give a presentation in French, told Agerpres.

The exhibition is designed and created by the Centre pour l'education aux medias et a l'information (CLEMI), the centre for mass-media and information education operating under the authority of the French Ministry of Education. It will be set up for the first time in Romania at ARCUB, Cafenea Hall, and it stays open throughout January 26, daily, between 12:00hrs and 20:00hrs.

On display will be nine double-sided panels by several artists from various corners of the world.

"Each artist, in his or her own way, talks to us about the role of the media, the Internet, social media, an increasing flow of information and pictures. The guest artists question the omnipresence of the mass-media, which, in fact, have the power to shape up our vision of the world. They challenge us to distance ourselves from this content, which we are fed day in, day out, until oversaturation. The role of arts could also be to accompany us and equip us to look at the world differently; it could protect us from possible slippages."

Laurent Bigot is a journalist and director of the Ecole publique de journalisme de Tours (EPJT). He is a fact-checker with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), based at the Poynter Institute in Florida. Author of a doctoral thesis on fact-checking, he published his first book - "Fact-checking vs Fake News. Vérifier pour mieux informer" (Fact-checking vs Fake News. Check for Better Information) in 2019.