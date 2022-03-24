Farm in Oinacu sees 33 thousand of its birds euthanised because of avian flu

On Thursday, the veterinary specialists in Giurgiu County concluded the epidemiological investigation and euthanasia through gasification of a number of approximately 33 thousand birds in an outbreak of bird flu at a farm in Branistea, the Oinacu rural town, Agerpres reports.

According to the county authorities, restrictions on the movement of birds, people, means of transport and feed were imposed on the farm, and on Thursday the epidemiological investigation and the process of gasification euthanasia of the entire flock of birds together with officially retained eggs were completed."The Bucharest Institute of Diagnosis and Animal Health has confirmed the presence of the bird flu virus in birds from a commercial farm in Branistea, the Oinacu rural town, Giurgiu County, with a population of about 33 thousand laying hens, which is why the Giurgiu Local Centre for Disease Control (CLCB) has been convened to the farm, the respective body then adopting the Programme of Measures to control the outbreak of bird flu," reads a press release of the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority - ANSVSA.The remains of feed, with the bedding and all that can be a source of infection will be destroyed by neutralization, according to the legal provisions, so as to avoid any risk of spreading the virus.Subsequently, the entire surface of the holding will be disinfected.A three-kilometre protection zone and a ten-kilometre surveillance zone have been demarcated around the outbreak.Restrictions will be maintained in these areas for at least 30 days.All these measures are monitored by ANSVSA inspectors, together with representatives of the territorial veterinary services.