FEBRUARY 8 IN HISTORY

1796 - A French General Consulate is established in Bucharest

1859 - Triumphal entrance of Alexandru Ioan Cuza in Bucharest, after his double-election as ruler of the Romanian Principalities, Moldavia and Wallachia.

1880 - Governments of Germany, France and UK recognize Romania's state independence.

1894 - Death of playwright Iorgu Caragiali. (b. rd. 1826)

1899 - Birth of physicist Theodor V. Ionescu, member of the Romanian Academy. (d. November 6, 1988)

1907 - Peasants of Flamanzi (county of Botosani) village uprising. Under the slogan 'We want land!' begins the large peasants' riot that comprises in almost two months, most of the counties of (former principalities) Moldova and Wallachia.

1932 - Birth of actor m Emanoil Petrut. (d. August 8, 1983)

1946 - Birth of actress Cristina Stamate (d. November 27, 2017)

1979 - Death of writer, translator Alexandru A. Philippide, member of the Romanian Academy. (b. April 1, 1900)

2006 - The Church Electoral College, gathered at the Patriarchal Palace elects His Grace Lucian Lugojanul to the Bishop Seat of Caransebes and H.G. Ambrozie to the Bishop Seat of Giurgiu.

2009 - Death in Veszprem (Hungary) of handball player Marian Cozma, champion of Romania and Hungary at men's handball, winner of EHF Cup Winners Cup champion with the KC Veszprem Hungarian team. (b. September 8, 1982).AGERPRES