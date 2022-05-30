Fencing: Romania's women's epee team wins gold in Under-23 European Championships

Romania's women's epee team has won the gold medals on Monday in the Under-23 European Fencing Championships in Tallinn (Estonia), after defeating Switzerland, 44 to 41.

Switzerland was in advantage most of the time, but Cristina Constantinescu helped the Romanian team gain an advantage after the seventh relay (30-29), and before the last relay the score was even, 32-32. Bianca Benea was the one who brought the victory for Romania, by winning the duel against Angeline Favre (12-9).

Bianca Benea (CSM Oradea), Cristina Constantinescu (CSA Steaua), Talida Enache (CSM Corona Brasov) and Alexandra Predescu (CSA Steaua), trained by Robert Rigo, passed Ukraine in the quarterfinals, 45-22, and Germany in the semifinals, 45-38.

Romania participates in the Under-23 European Championships with 20 athletes, 12 in the women's competition and 8 in the men's competition.

The last events of this competition will take place on Tuesday, for all teams, women's epee, men's sabre and men's foil.

AGERPRES.