Fighter planes and helicopters will fly over capital city Bucharest on Aviation Day.

Fighter and transport planes, respectively F-16 Fighting Falcon, Eurofighter Typhoon, C-130 Hercules, C-27J Spartan, military helicopters and civil aircraft, will fly over the capital for three days, on the occasion of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day celebration, told Agerpres.

According to a press release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), on the occasion of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day, on Thursday, July 20, starting at 11:00 a.m., at the Air Heroes Monument in Aviators Square, a military and religious ceremony will take place with the laying of wreaths in memory of flying heroes.

During the ceremony, military aircraft belonging to the Romanian Air Force will perform: F-16 Fighting Falcon, C-130 Hercules, C-27J Spartan, IAR-330 and IAR-99, as well as EC-135 helicopters belonging to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, helicopters IAR 330 of the Romanian Information Service, a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Tarom, Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the Italian Air Force, as well as Extra 300 aircraft belonging to the Romanian Aeroclub.

Also, on July 18 and 19, starting at 11:00 a.m., in the area of the Air Heroes Monument in Aviators Square, training will take place with the military aircraft that will participate in the landmark event of the Romanian Air Force.

The training flights on July 18 and 19, as well as the aircraft overflight on the occasion of the Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day celebration on July 20, will be performed with all safety measures and compliance with the aeronautical regulations in force, so that the impact on the local community be minimal.

At the same time, on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the establishment of the first Military Aeronautical structure, an anniversary concert supported by the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra will take place at the Romanian Athenaeum on the same day, starting at 19:00.

Romanian Aviation and the Air Force is celebrated every year on July 20, when the Holy Prophet Ilie Tesvitean, the spiritual protector of pilots, is celebrated.

On April 1, 1913, the first law on the organization of military aeronautics in Romania came into force, and based on article no. 1 of the law, the first components of the air forces - aviation and aerostation, were subordinated to a specialized command structure - the Military Aeronautical Service, thus establishing a new category of armed forces, the Air Force.

Currently, the Romanian Air Force presents itself with notable performances in the process of training, interoperability, by participating in national and multinational exercises, as well as in internal and external missions.

Currently, a detachment consisting of four F-16 multirole fighter aircraft and designated personnel, which bears the honorary name "Carpathian Vipers" is deployed at the Siauliai Air Base in Lithuania and ensures the enhanced Air Police mission in the Baltic countries between April and July 2023. The mission of the detachment is to protect the integrity of the airspace of the Baltic States and is a fundamental component of NATO's commitment to its members